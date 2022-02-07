Government scales up protection of oil blocks

Business News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Government of Ghana has scaled up the protection of the nation’s oil blocks and other natural resources.



This follows investments that are being made in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to that effect.



The government said these investments form part of efforts to ensure that the nation’s natural resources are protected.



The investments include the construction of Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the Western Region which forms part of government’s national strategic programme to protect the country’s oil, gas and other natural resources.



“All these investments are to ensure that the Ghana Armed Forces are well-equipped and motivated to deliver on its mandates of safeguarding the peace, integrity & security of the nation and maintaining Ghana’s contribution to international peace & security,” the Presidency announced in a tweet on Monday, February 7.



