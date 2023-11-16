Government’s road projects and their various stages of completion

Business News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During the presentation of the 2024 budget statement and economic policy, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, listed several developmental projects the government is embarking on.



Even though some of these projects have stalled, he said work on the country’s roads continues to be prioritised and will resume once agreement with external creditors has been reached.



“Mr. Speaker, our programme to improve accessibility and connectivity, as well as safety along roads, continues to be prioritised. We will conclude negotiations with the Official Creditor Committee to ensure that work on eligible externally funded projects resume,” he said.



However, the following projects are ongoing and are at various stages of Completion according to the minister:



i. Kumasi Lake Road and Drainage Extension project is completed;

ii. Reconstruction of Bechem – Techimantia - Akomadan road - is 71 percent complete;

iii. Construction of the Flyover on the Accra-Tema Motorway from the Flowerpot roundabout - is 60 percent complete.

iv. Phase 2 of the Tema Motorway Roundabout (including the construction of the 3rd tier of the interchange) - is 56 percent complete

v. Construction of 4 major by-passes at Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi, and Konongo along the Accra-Kumasi Highway commenced in 2023 and is at various stages of completion.

vi. Reconstruction of Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road - is 44 percent complete

vii. Dualization of Ho Main Roads (Sokode-Gborgame-Civic Centre) and Traffic Management Works(10.5km) - 100 percent

viii. Selected Roads in Sekondi and Takoradi Phase 1 - is 28 percent completed;

ix. Dualization of Nsawam-Ofankor road (including widening of the road to 10–lanes with a 6–lane expressway and 4–lane service road with interchanges at Amasaman, Pobiman, Medie, and Nsawam Junction) is 30 percent completed;

x. Construction of a 4-tier interchange at Suame in the Ashanti Region has commenced.



The following are at various stages of completion:



i. Sunyani Inner City Roads (39km) - 81 percent completed;

ii. Construction of Sunyani and Berekum Inner City Roads (39km) – 81 percent complete; and

iii. PTC roundabout interchange project, Takoradi - 80 percent complete



Additionally, Ofori-Atta said: “Mr. Speaker, in addition, the preparation for the reconstruction of the Accra Tema Motorway under the Road Sector’s Public Private Partnerships (PPP) with GIIF is on course. The Concession Agreement and draft Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement have been approved by Cabinet and will be submitted to Parliament for approval shortly.”



SSD/NOQ



