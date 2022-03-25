Government's measures for economic crisis ineffective – Minority

Business News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament says measures announced by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to address the current economic crisis will fail.



According to the Minority, the measures do not address challenges bedeviling the country’s economy such as the wobbling cedi, rising inflation and over-borrowing among others.



Addressing the media, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu reiterated his side will resist the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) any day it comes up for consideration in the House.



“Arguably, after listening to Minister of Finance and his response and proposals whiles he is talking about expenditure cut he also insists that they are going to spend on some areas and social spending. That can only be a contradiction.



“Our immediate response to the Minister of Finance is to state emphatically and unequivocally that he have lost touch with reality. He is not in-tune with the state with the Ghanaian economy.”



The Tamale South MP further indicated that Ghanaians need clarity on the measures Mr. Ofori-Atta has announced adding that “we don’t find his proposed measures adequate enough.”



“Our economy today is one that reflects than the cost of moving crisis, a cost living crisis and a cost of doing business crisis both for citizens and businesses who are unable to cope with the measures so announced by the Minister for Finance.”