Government's laxity at the sea ports contributing to Delta variants spread – Minority

Business News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The minority has accused the government of failing to test travelers arriving on ships at the country’s ports amidst reported cases of Delta variant through community spread.



In a press conference addressed by Ranking Member on the Health Committee of parliament, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, the minority asked the government to revert to its initial plan on testing by conducting routine surveillance tests, enhanced contact tracing tests, and also effective testing of all incoming travelers not just at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) but also across the country’s seaports and land borders.



He questioned the commitment of the government in its own vaccine roll-out plan.



According to the minority, the government is still behind its own vaccine deployment plan as a result of a lack of commitment towards using appropriate channels to procure vaccines for the general population.



“Almost half of the year is gone and if the target is to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians, by close of the year then the current vaccination status of around 1 million citizens is well behind schedule.



“Should government even have all the 38 million vaccines required to vaccinate the 19 million Ghanaians left to be vaccinated, that plan to vaccinate the remaining 19 million Ghanaians will require an average in excess of 212,000 vaccinations per day till the end of the year? That logistical operation will require a lot of resources to achieve.



“Government should therefore come clean on the way forward in terms of vaccinations. Are we still rolling out the vaccination plans the government proposed at the beginning of the year or we should expect some variations? And if there are variations government should quickly endeavor to inform Ghanaians.”