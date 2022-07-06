Government’s decision for IMF bailout ‘unfortunate’, but we do not have a choice – AGI

Business News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Chief Executive of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Seth Twum-Akwaboah, has noted that going to the IMF for support is “unfortunate” but government was left with no other choice.



According to him, the Association is not exactly pleased with the move.



Speaking on Joy FM, he said “I wouldn’t say we are so excited about going to the IMF. However, under the current circumstances, we don’t have much choice.”



He explained that the current economic challenges including rising inflation, which translates to the high cost of living, it is required that government makes a move to solve the country’s problems.



“If you look at the past few months, all the macro-economic variables are in serious difficulties. Inflation rate is going up, policy rate is at 19% which means borrowing, the lending rate is at 25%, and oil prices are going up. We have serious challenges in the macro-economic environment and stability is very critical,” he stressed.



Contributing to the discussion on whether an IMF program will help solve Ghana’s economy, the AGI CEO explained that the IMF will not necessarily see to the end of Ghana’s woes.



According to him, it is a move to only stabilize the economy.



“Now, whether it will solve our problems, what I know from the previous experiences we have in the past is that we always run to the IMF when we are in difficulty. The IMF is not necessarily not going to transform and change the structure of the economy."



“The situation we find ourselves in and previous experiences clearly show that IMF coming in and coming in at a time when the country is in crisis is not going to help with the transformation agenda. It’s only going to help us stabilize."



“Normally, if we had a clear plan and then went to the IMF and said this is our transformational agenda and we need the support of this nature to help transform our economy that’s different but we most times go to the IMF when we are in crisis and when the IMF comes in they only come in to stabilize the system. So, we realise that even though we have been to the IMF, the structure of the economy has not changed,” he said.



However, Twum Akwaboah added that government should be calculated in the kind of deal it negotiates with the Bretton Woods institution.



“At this point, we don’t seem to have much choice. An IMF programme has some positive implications for us in terms of stability but it’s not going to transform our economy. We need the stability but I think it’s also very important that the kind of negotiation we do this time around is critical.”



“So, let’s go for the IMF to help with the stability but we shouldn’t lose sight of the transformational agenda,” he added.



Meanwhile, a team from the International Monetary Fund is in Ghana to begin formal engagements on a possible bailout.



