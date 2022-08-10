Government's Planting for Food and Jobs programme not working – Economist

Business News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Economist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has asserted that government's Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme is non-functional.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed incompetent people to manage the affairs of the programme.



He stressed that there can only be progress with the initiative if more attention is given to it, as well as, experts are employed to oversee the project.



Speaking on TV3's Business Focus programme on Monday, August 10, 2022, Dr Kofi Amoah said, “When I hear a President vouching for a programme like Planting for Food and Jobs I am elated because all the things we’ve been talking about that we need to put the resources given to us by God to productive use but later realize its not working because probably the people appointed to manage it are not competent”.



“You can espouse all the beautiful theories and programmes that sound good on paper but if you don’t have the right people with the expertise, competence, honesty to focus their attention and minds to what you want to achieve nothing works," he added.



Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural campaign of government with five implementation modules.



The first module PFJ (Crops) aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market to sustainable create jobs



