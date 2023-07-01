Government remains committed to private sector growth – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government remains committed to private sector growth, which will help the economy grow.



He believes that the country’s current economic challenges necessitate private-sector investment.



The President made the remarks while meeting with Standard Chartered Bank Group Board Chair José Vinals at Jubilee House.



“This government is fully committed to doing whatever it can to help the private sector, both domestic and foreign, to work in a competitive environment to enable it to contribute to the growth of the economy. We believe strongly that ultimately the strength of the private sector in Ghana will determine Ghana’s future and prospects,” he stated.



He stated that the services of banks like Standard Chartered Bank, which aid the private sector to grow, are what the country needs.



“So, a bank like yours that has had a lot of experience around the world in providing the products that enable private sector operators to work is a bank whose contribution and association we value very much. We are happy to have you here on board,” he said.