Government releases GH¢278m to support PFJ programme – Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta summoned before parliament



Government rolls out Planting for Food and Job programme



Agric Ministry requests for money from Finance Ministry to support PFJ programme



Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said an amount of GH¢278.57 million has been released to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to support government's Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).



This is a part of the money [GH¢485.90 million] the Agric ministry asked for to sustain the Planting for Food and Jobs programme this year.



The amount of money released will help avert the issue of shortage of fertilizers under this programme.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on June 22, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta said, “Mr. Speaker, at the end of 2021 an amount of GH¢86.31 million was outstanding, under the PFJ programme. This amount has now been released to MOFA for payment. This year, MOFA has requested for an amount of GH¢485.90 million for payment under the PFJ programme. An amount of GH¢278.57 million has subsequently been released to MOFA."



“Mr. Speaker, the Ministry of Finance has over the last five years (2017-2021) made budgetary provisions to enable the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) allocate funds to cover all its programmes and projects, including the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme," the Minister stated.



Ken Ofori-Atta was responding to a question asked by Wa East Member of Parliament, Godfred Seidu, regarding when his ministry will issue financial clearance to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to clear the large debt owed partners and suppliers to ensure availability of subsidized fertilizer under government’s much-touted PFJ programme.



Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural campaign of government with five implementation modules.



The first module PFJ (Crops) aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and also provide jobs.



