Government releases 11,000 coconut seedlings to farmers

Business News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: Yaw Acheampong, Contributor

Government through Tree Crops Development Authority has released 11, 000 coconut seedlings to farmers in the Birim Central Municipality to be planted.



The seedlings were received by the department of Agric and further distributed to the farmers accordingly.



Presenting the seedlings to farmers, the Municipal Chief Executive for Birm Central, Mrs. Victoria Adu indicated that; government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo would continue to embark on policy formulation and implementation to reduce poverty in Ghana.



According to her, the supply of coconut seedlings to farmers by government would go a long way to minimize unemployment issues in Akyem Oda Constituency. She, however, appealed to all farmers who have not benefited from the seedlings to go to the department of Agric to register.



Touching on the importance of coconuts, Mrs. Victoria said that coconuts play significant roles in the development of human anatomy. For instance, people use coconut for medicinal purposes, and food and also help to increase the income levels of farmers and however charged beneficiaries to take care of the seedlings.



Advising the beneficiaries on the planting distance of the coconuts, Mrs Victoria urged them to seek regular support from the extension officers and also adhere to basic instructions to enable them properly maintain their farms and achieve bumper harvest.



Giving an account of the number of seedlings the Municipality has received, Mr. Isaac Mann, the Municipal Director of Agric said in 2021, the Birim Central Municipality benefited from 1,000 coconut seedlings whiles additional 10, 000 coconut seedlings have also been received from the government by the Municipality in this year, 2022.



According to him, government is committed to supporting farmers for them to carry out coconut plantations to ensure raw materials for the operation of one district, and one factory projects are obtained by the government.



He emphasized that, in no time, the Birim Central Municipality could boast of having the needed raw materials for the production of coconut oils and however, informed traders who do coconuts oils businesses to purchase oils from the Municipality, when the Municipality starts producing coconuts oils for sales.



On criteria for selecting beneficiaries, Mr. Mann said the Extension Service Division under the Directorate of Agric registered farmers who have access to farm lands, among others, and however, said those who met the requirements of the said Authority have received the coconut seedlings from the government.



Mr. Charles Adjei who benefited from the coconuts seedlings pledged that he would take care of the said seedlings to enable the government to achieve the intents to which the programme was introduced.



Tree Crops Development Authority is headed by Mr. William Agyapong Quaittoo, the Former Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda Constituency. The Authority was established by government in the year, 2020.



One of the objectives of the Authority was to promote and regulate the development of tree crops in Ghana. Examples of such crops are rubber, citrus, and oil palm among others.