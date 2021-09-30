Government reiterates commitment to improve maritime industry

Business News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister of Transport, Frederick Adom-Obeng has reiterated government’s commitment to improving the maritime industry.



According to him, the contribution of the maritime sector which accounts for 80 percent of global trade activity, when well harnessed, will boost economic growth efforts.



Speaking at this years Maritime Day Celebrations in Accra on September 30, 2021, the deputy transport minister who represented Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah, the transport minister said, “I want assure the Board and workers of GMA of government’s commitment and I urge for you all to assiduously work to contribute your quota to the economic growth of Ghana.”



“Government will continue to explore ways that ensures the Ghana Maritime Authority is well positioned for Ghana's development in the sector.”



Chief Executive of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Thomas Kofi Alonsi used the occasion to propose some key points that will help improve the state of Ghana’s maritime sector.



Meanwhile, the Institute for African Maritime Development made some proposals towards ensuring the safety of seafarers.



The theme for the 2021 edition of the celebration is ‘Seafarers: at the core of shipping’s future’. It also reflects the essential role seafarers continue to play in promoting maritime trade across the globe.



The International Maritime Organization (IMO) created the World Maritime Day to celebrate the international Maritime Industry's contribution towards the world's economy, particularly in the shipping industry.