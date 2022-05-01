Government receiving proposals from strategic investors for TOR’s restructuring – Joseph Cudjoe

Business News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Tema Oil Refinery facing technical and managerial challenges



TOR refines crude oil since 1963



Get TOR to run efficiently to solve fuel price hikes -Experts



Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe has said government has began to receive a number of proposals from potential strategic investors for a probable restructuring of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).



The state-owned oil refinery has not been operating for a number of years due to an array of technical challenges and managerial setbacks. Due to this, there have been various calls from stakeholders to get strategic investors to ensure the refinery is running again.



Joseph Cudjoe in an interaction with Accra-based Citi FM said the proposals being received at the moment from potential strategic investors seeks to offer funding and technological skills for the operation and management of the refinery.



“At the moment, the Ministry of Energy is receiving proposals from potential strategic investors for restructuring, and so we are looking at that window where the strategic investors can bring in the necessary funds, technical expertise and technologies for it to operate as expected. At the moment, it is not operating at the level it is expected to operate at,” he is quoted to have said by Citinewsroom.com



The Tema Oil Refinery is a wholly-owned Ghanaian entity that has been refining crude oil since 1963. It has the capacity of produce 45,000 barrels per stream day but is currently producing about 26,000 barrels.



The refinery, situated in Tema, was originally named the Ghanaian Italian Petroleum (GHAIP) Company and incorporated as a private limited liability company under the Companies Ordinance (Cap 193) on December 12, 1960.



It was 100 percent owned by the ENI Group (Ente Nationalise Indrocarburi) of Italy until the government of Ghana bought all the shares of GHAIP in April 1977 and became the sole shareholder.



In 1990, the name was changed to the Tema Oil Refinery.