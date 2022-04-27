Government ready to support small scale mining – Mireku Duker

Business News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has said government through policy interventions and purchase of equipment demonstrated its unalloyed to the growth of the small-scale mining sector.



Speaking after an inspection of Hundred Gold kacha machine procured by Government through the Minerals Commission at Nsawam in the Eastern Region on Monday, April 25, 2022, Mr Duker explained that the purpose of the equipment which is to help in the process of gold is one of a plethora of measures being rolled out to improve gains in the small-scale mining sector.



He opined that government through these measures is seeking to curb illegal mining (galamsey) and replace it with a more responsible and sustainable mining scheme.



He urged that the activities of government should not be misconstrued but rather a need for conscious effort at protecting the country’s natural resources for generations yet unborn.



He encouraged investors and Ghanaians to venture into small-scale mining with the caveat that their activities will be in tandem with the law.



He bemoaned the politicisation of the fight against galamsey, making the supposition that the only way the government will succeed against the canker is a depoliticisation of the drive.



The Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP also advocated all-hands on deck approach, urging traditional rulers and elders to assume their role as custodians of their respective lands to help government eradicate illegal mining.



He noted that for the government to see through its objective, there must be a collaboration among all relevant institutions with the chieftaincy institution not being an exception.



Government, he said has empowered and resourced the Operation Halt Taskforce to undertake their anti-galamsey duties and will not “throw its hands in despair” despite the challenges.



He warned all persons engaged in illegal mining to quickly desist from it as the full rigours of the law will be activated on anyone found to have engaged in the act.



The gold kacha is expected to be commissioned by President Akufo-Addo next month.