Government prudent in usage of tax revenues – Ofori-Atta lists achievements

Government has stated that Ghana’s tax revenues have been put to good use.



According to the Finance Minister, government has put in place measures that ensure that Ghanaians are benefitting from the taxes they pay.



Whiles presenting the mid-year budget review, the finance minister said, “Mr. Speaker, our forward march is underpinned by our significant investment in structural transformation. Let me emphasize that over the last 5-years, we have been prudent in the usage of our tax revenues. As a government, we have made sure that these resources are channeled into interventions that impact the lives and livelihoods of our fellow Ghanaians.”



He further outlined some achievements by the government in the last five years as follows;



i. Invested in the future of our children through the free SHS where 5.3 billion has been spent to enable 1,261,495 students to have access to secondary education;



ii. Invested in the Poor and vulnerable through the LEAP program;



iii. Invested in providing one hot nutritious meal per day to 3,260,468 pupils in our basic schools and provided a study income stream for 32,496 caterers;



iv. Invested in construction, rehabilitation, and upgrading of major road networks;



v. Invested in lives and livelihoods during the COVID through the CAP-Buss and other interventions;



vi. Invested in making sure that all public workers were paid every month during the COVID pandemic including the teachers who were paid for all the nine months when the academic calendar was disrupted'



vii. invested in ensuring that we provide adequate human resources for our public sector by employing 295,032 between 2017 and 2019.



Of this number;



a. 85,464 into the Education sector



b. 146,255 into the health sector



c. 36,747 into the Security services



viii. Invested in strategically placed industries in over 100 districts under the 1D1F program;



ix. Investing in the expansion of health infrastructure to every district under the agenda 111 initiative



