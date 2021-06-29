Government provides GH¢500,000 for traders to relocate to Adjen Kotoku

Business News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

Government is providing GH¢500,000.00 to traders as transportation to relocate from the Agbogbloshie Market in Accra to the Adjen Kotoku Market in the Ga West Municipality by July 1, this year.



Onion sellers would receive GH¢300,000.00, cattle rearers would get GH¢100,000.00; scrap dealers, GH¢50,000.00, and truck pushers, GH¢50,000.00.



The distribution of the fund would be supervised by a committee comprising the Ablekuma Central Member of Parliament (MP), Bunduri MP, Garu Tumpani MP, Ablekuma Central MCE, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), and the Office of the Chief Imam.



Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, said this at a stakeholders durbar organised by the RCC on Monday.



“The ‘Let us make Accra work’ agenda is for all of us, today the rains have set in, God knows what would be happen, but we pray that we don’t experience the June 3 disaster again. We are doing this in the interest of Accra and mother Ghana, let us rise and build,” he said.



Sheik Aremeyaw Shiabu, the spokesperson for Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, urged all stakeholders to promote the development of the new market and adjoining communities while generating income.



He said the relocation of the traders would facilitate commerce and bring prosperity to the people of Adjen Kotoku and urged the traders to obey the directive.



“The onion sellers should see this relocation as a test because as Allah takes you out of one place to another, He has plans for you,” he said.



Mr Afrifa Mensah, MP for Amasaman, said the relocation would provide a conducive environment for commercial activities to enable the traders to contribute to the socio-economic development of the area.



Mr Clement Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, commended stakeholders for their support to ensure a peaceful relocation exercise.



Nii Amoa Akomasa II, the Chief of Amoaman, appealed for more infrastructural development for the community including the construction of dormitories for the Adjen Kotoku Senior High School because the opening of the market would increase the number of settlers and put pressure on existing school infrastructure.



He assured the traders of their protection and safety and advised them to law-abiding, maintain the peace and co-exist with community members.



The relocation was part of the Minister’s “Let's make Accra work” campaign to decongest the Central Business District to improve environmental cleanliness and better living conditions in Accra.



