Government procures 5 patrol boats to fight galamsey – Jinapor

Government fights against illegal mining in Ghana



Boat patrol to protect Ankobra, Pra and Birim rivers, Abu Jinapor



14 regions devastated by illegal mining activities, Mining consultant



Illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, remains one of the problems of government.



This canker that has reared its head up has trapped many and led to death in some cases as these pits dug by most galamseyers are left unattended to.



To curb this growing menace, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced that government has procured 5 patrol boats to fight galamsey in the country.



He noted that these boats will patrol the Ankobra, Pra and Birim rivers to protect the rivers from further deterioration.



“I wish to announce that the government has procured 5 patrol boats to patrol and protect our rivers,” Samuel Abu Jinapor said.



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister disclosed this at a press conference held in Accra on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



Meanwhile, Mining Consultant, Solomon Owusu, has said 14 regions in the country are affected by the activities of illegal miners.





