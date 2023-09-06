Government plans to make private sector the lead in housing construction – Asenso-Boakye

Business News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has pledged the government’s continuous support for the private sector in order to make it the face of housing construction.



According to the Minister, the government is making efforts to close the housing deficit in Ghana.



The government commissioned an ultra-modern 40-unit housing estate financed by the State Housing Company Limited (SHC) at Amrahia in Accra.



He said: “The government’s interest is to offer support to the private sector so that the private sector can take the lead in housing construction. What the private sector lacks is support from the government, and that is what this government seeks to do by providing that support in the form of subsidies on incumbent land. But the government is also leveraging on public lands to do that.”



“And one big important component of housing infrastructure is horizontal infrastructure, which is the roads, the drains, sewage, electricity, and water. Government is also leveraging on its traditional responsibility of infrastructural provision to make sure that the cost of pricing reduces.”



Asenso-Boakye said the project was targeted at the middle-income bracket and is also a way to generate more revenue for other affordable housing projects.



“This estate used to be an abandoned site. We reclaimed it some years ago and construction began about 18 to 24 months ago. It is made up of three- and four-bedroom townhomes and single-family homes. It has various levels of finishing. We also have a sports facility here that residents can use. The concept of this estate was to serve as a support system for our affordable housing project.



“We built this to target middle-income earners, put a bit of a premium on the pricing so that the revenue we generate from this estate can be used to support our affordable housing initiative,” he said.



