Government perusing best possible modalities for setting up home-based carrier

Business News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government through a new committee is looking to peruse for the best possible modalities for the establishment of a new home-based carrier, Aviation Ghana has reported.



The decision comes after Egypt Air was announced as the strategic partner as part of government efforts to make Ghana an aviation hub within the sub-region.



According to details of the move via AviationGhana.com, the reconstituted committee which is chaired by Twumasi Ankra-Selby is expected to soon submit their recommendations on Egypt Air's proposal to government in the coming weeks.



Ghana’s Aviation Ministry and Egypt Air in October 2020 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and subsequently reached an agreement for the establishment of a new national carrier.



The choice of Cairo-based EgyptAir as the preferred strategic partner follows series of engagement with senior management team of the airline and the committee of aviation experts constituted by Ghana’s former Aviation Ministry.



Despite an MoU in place last year with Ethiopian Airlines, the agreement to establish a home-based carrier was held back over some concerns pertaining to funding, tenure of management contract, flight routes and others.



Meanwhile, Egypt Air is expected to commence operations of a new national airline for Ghana called; “Air Ghana” news portal Bloomberg earlier announced in March this year.



Roshdy Zakaria, Chief executive officer of EgyptAir Holding Co. explained the new national carrier for Ghana will begin operations “in a couple of months.”



Zakaria said EgyptAir will provide some four Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft to the Accra-based airline in which it will have a 75 percent stake