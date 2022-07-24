Government owes WAEC, GH¢50m to be released as part payment - Dr Armah

Business News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

WAEC saga: GH¢50m to be ready for WAEC by Tuesday, Dr Armah



Government is committed to ensure a successful 2022 examination, Dr Armah



Government doesn't owe WAEC – Deputy Education Minister



Vice Chairman of Parliament's Education Committee, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has disclosed that government has instructed the Controller and Accountant General to release an amount of GH¢50 million to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).



This money which will be ready by Tuesday, July 26, 2022, is expected to cut down the total cost government owes WAEC.



He noted that measures have been put in place by government to clear its outstanding debt before the start of 2022 West Africa Examinations Council Examinations (WASSCE).



In an interview with TV3, Dr Armah said, “WAEC initially had requested for 6 million but government was committed to the proper distribution of education...the controller and accountant general had been instructed to make available 50 million Ghana Cedi. So I will assure the public that government is very committed to ensuring that the 2022 examination is conducted and is conducted successfully.”



Dr Prince Hamid Armah noted that out of the GH¢128,000,000 requested by WAEC to conduct both BECE and WASSCE in 2021, government paid GH¢105,000,000 out of the amount.



This means that there is an outstanding debt of GH¢23,000,000 for 2021.



“So yes there’s is an outstanding of Gh¢23,000,000 for 2021. WAEC also presented a budget for 2022 WASSCE and they expect that some disbursement will be made but he has to understand that government cash-roll in terms of revenue generation is accrued on daily basis so we need to get the money and be able to distribute to the various sectors of the country. So they submitted and they expect that those monies will be made available so that the 1st August examination can occur,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Education Minister, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has refuted claims that government owes WAEC over GH₵20 million for conducting the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



He said these claims were mere propaganda against government.



Rev Fordjour stated that the 2022 BECE and WASSCE will come off as planned and has not been rescheduled by WAEC because of the supposed debt.



