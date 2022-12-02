Government needs your support to deal with galamsey – Akufo-Addo to farmers

Business News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged farmers to join the fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.



Speaking at the 38th National Best Farmer ceremony, President Akufo-Addo stated that farmers and citizens must work together to combat the galamsey menace.



The President stated that unless farmers and the general public work with the government to end the galamsey menace, the illegal activity will destroy the natural environment.



“All of us, farmers and citizens have a collective responsibility to bring this environmental canker to a halt if we do not want to ruin the inheritance our forefathers bequeath us,” he said.



In the view of the President, if “we are able to completely curb the menace of illegal mining”, the cocoa sector will thrive.



“Sustainability of the cocoa sector is consented on how effectively we are able to fight the devastating effect of illegal mining”, he said.