Government needs a new strategy to reassure investors – Bright Simons

Monday, 30 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Policy analyst, Bright Simons, has called on government to implement a new strategy aimed at reassuring investors on the bonds markets.
According to him, government’s campaign of implementing homegrown solutions to sustain the economy has rather seen its mood sour again.
In a tweet posted on Sunday, May 29, Bright Simons questioned government’s sustainability in implementing the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) coupled with its ability to pay off its debts.
“In February 2022, Government of Ghana mounted a massive campaign for its "homegrown" fiscal consolidation strategy to reassure investors. In April its darling E-Levy was passed. Things started looking good. The mood has soured again. Distress has been priced in. Government needs a new song fast!” he wrote.
“International investors are demanding massive interest rates to hold Ghana's debt, more than 17%. Investors only do that when they suspect that a country will default. Another framing: the bonds Ghana sold some time back have lost massive value because investors think Ghana won't pay,” he responded to a tweep in relation to his tweet.
