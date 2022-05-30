Government needs a new strategy to reassure investors – Bright Simons

Business News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Policy analyst, Bright Simons, has called on government to implement a new strategy aimed at reassuring investors on the bonds markets.



According to him, government’s campaign of implementing homegrown solutions to sustain the economy has rather seen its mood sour again.



In a tweet posted on Sunday, May 29, Bright Simons questioned government’s sustainability in implementing the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) coupled with its ability to pay off its debts.



“In February 2022, Government of Ghana mounted a massive campaign for its "homegrown" fiscal consolidation strategy to reassure investors. In April its darling E-Levy was passed. Things started looking good. The mood has soured again. Distress has been priced in. Government needs a new song fast!” he wrote.



“International investors are demanding massive interest rates to hold Ghana's debt, more than 17%. Investors only do that when they suspect that a country will default. Another framing: the bonds Ghana sold some time back have lost massive value because investors think Ghana won't pay,” he responded to a tweep in relation to his tweet.





Meanwhile, government is expected to get a 25 percent yield or cost for the 3-year bond which was rolled over on Friday, May 20, 2022.According to the result made available by the Bank of Ghana, it secured GH¢470.4 million for the debt instrument which is about 76 percent less than the targeted amount.Despite the coupon rate within the pricing guidance, the current financial market, coupled with uncertainty has made it expensive to pay off debts or issue bonds due to the liquidity squeeze and prevailing inflation trends.