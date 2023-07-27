Government is working round the clock to bring Ghana’s economy back on track- Dr Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hinted that the Akufo Addo-led administration is working round the clock to bring Ghana’s illing economy back on track.



According to him, the government and its agencies are pointing concrete measures in place to resuscitate the ailing economy.



Addressing participants at the maiden Moral Vision and National Development Conference 2023, which is being organized by the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Center in the Central Region, the Vice President claimed that the goal of Akufo-Addo administration has always been to improve the living standards of Ghanaians.



Dr. Bawumia as usual blamed the Covid-19 outbreak and the Russia-Ukraine war for the country’s economic woes, saying that Ghana prior to the pandemic was one of the fastest-growing economies across the world.



He, however, expressed confidence that the government, following the recent IMF programme, hopes to “bring relief to Ghanaians and return the economy to the high rate of growth that characterised the management of Ghana’s economy, in the three years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.



“We are taking steps which are taming inflation and exchange rate depreciation and economic growth has also picked up,” Dr Bawumia reiterated



He went further, stating that government will continue to fund its policies aimed at the expansion and modernisation of the educational system, a systematic reform of the healthcare system, and the enhancement of agriculture productivity to guarantee the prospects of food security, among others.



“I continue to have faith in God to help turn the fortunes of our nation around, accompanied by appropriate policy, determination, and hard work on our part. I urge all of you to have the same belief that the fortunes of Ghana under President of Akufo-Addo will be restored,” the Vice President added.