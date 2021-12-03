Government is working on local production of fertilizers – President Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fertilizer prices have shot up due to COVID-19



37th National Farmers Day celebrations take place in the Central region



Over 500,000 farmers register for fertilizer subsidies



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana is working towards the production of fertilizer locally.



Ghana depends heavily on imported fertilizer but global prices have in recent times experienced some hikes thus affecting Ghanaian farmers.



The president stated that government has taken note of the situation and is considering domestic production of fertilizers to support farmers.



“One obvious downside of the pandemic has been the upsurge in the world prices of fertilizers, as some manufacturing companies shut down or reduced production because of the increase in gas prices. Suppliers, thus, could not provide the requisite quantities needed for the 2021 production season. These developments have intensified the need for us, finally, to have our own, domestic facilities for the manufacture of fertilizers in significant quantities to meet our needs. Government is working on this.”



During his remarks at the 37th National Farmers Day celebration in the Central Region President Akufo-Addo said “for the time being, whilst ensuring the early award of contracts for the supply of fertilizers, government is also collaborating with ACP Group of Companies, a Moroccan conglomerate, to map soils in Ghana, according to their nutrient and chemical composition.”



This according to the president will enable the use of blended fertilizers specific to soil types, promote efficient use of fertilizers, and increase productivity.



On fertilizer subsidies, the president revealed that a database is being created to allow government properly collect data and award deserving farmers to eliminate abuse and wastage.



“To eliminate any possible abuse of fertilizer subsidies, a farmer database has been developed with biometric information, a feature for tracking fertilizer bags, and a subsidy redemption solution, with inbuilt security features such as deduplication, token verification and biometric authentication before fertilizer subsidies are disbursed to farmers. Out of the target figure of 1.2 million farmers earmarked for registration, a total of 597,662 have been registered as at October 2021. The others will be registered as soon as possible.”