Government introduces non-adjustable electronic scale for cocoa purchase – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Ghana is a key producer of cocoa



Living Income Differential to improve farmers livelihood



Farmers cannot tamper with non-adjustable electronic scale



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced government's introduction of a new non-adjustable electronic scale for the purchase of cocoa beans from farmers.



According to him, the introduction of the electronic weighing scale is timely to ensure no illegality in the purchase of cocoa such as tampering with it cannot take place.



Delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address on March 27 , President Akufo-Addo said, “this scale, which was introduced at the start of the cocoa season in October, has been approved by the Ghana Standards Authority, it cannot be tampered with by purchasers,” he noted.



“Mr Speaker, the cocoa industry has marked a lot of interesting and far-reaching achievements this past year, including producing one million, and forty-seven thousand, three hundred and eighty-five tonnes (1,047,385), the highest ever recorded in Ghana’s history,” he added.



Although Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire account for almost 60 percent of the world’s world supplies for cocoa beans, the two countries are keen on addressing disparities in the international marketing system of cocoa purchase through the Living Income Differential (LID) of US$400 per tonne of cocoa for farmers.



“This is remarkable initiative that cushions the income of the Ghanaian cocoa farmer, the backbone of our economy,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.