Government intends to introduce new taxes to escape going to IMF - Mahama

Business News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has averred that President Akufo-Addo is mismanaging the country’s economy and worsening the plight of Ghanaians.



He said there were indications that the government was only interested in imposing hardship on Ghanaians by introducing painful fiscal measures in the 2022 budget statement to be presented on November 15, 2021, as a way of escaping going to the IMF.



He asked the government to realize that there was already so much the already overburdened Ghanaian people can bear and pilling more taxes and levies on them would have devasting consequences on homes.



The high cost of living he predicted will go above the roof and move to severe suffering for millions of people.



He is demanding from the government to tell Ghanaians what happened to their moving from taxation to production mantra.



"This is not the time for more taxes. The people are already suffering…This is the time for efficiency and modest use of the taxes that are collected from Ghanaians," he said.



Mr. Mahama was speaking at a lecture organized to wrap up his nationwide ‘thank you’ tour today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021.



Mr. Mahama toured all 16 administrative regions of the country to thank voters for supporting him in the 2020 general elections.



The lecture, dubbed, ‘ThankGhana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy’, was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.