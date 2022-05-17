Government initiated economic reforms to accelerate transformation agenda - Alan

Business News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We have done so many great things, Alan Kyerematen



COVID-19 derailed gains in the economy, Trade Minister



Ghana is bouncing back from COVID, Alan



The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has outlined various projects that the current administration has embarked on projects that seek to transform the Ghanaian economy.



According to him, the Nana Akufo-Addo government has introduced various flagship programmes that have sought to enhance the industrial agenda of the state.



He spoke at the launch of the 75th anniversary of Deloitte Ghana in Accra last week.



“Yes, in the first term of our government, we have done so many great things such as developing a 10-point plan for industrial agenda; One District One Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School (SHS), Financial Sector Clean-Up and other progressive programmes,” he said.



“As a government, what we have sought to do over the last five years is to move Ghana from growth to transformation. And so, in its first term of office, the government has initiated reforms in various sectors of the economy to accelerate the transformation agenda.”



The Minister of Trade and Industry noted that the COVID-19 pandemic eroded the gains the government made after its exit from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.



Kyerematen stated however that Ghana is one of the few countries in the world that have rebounded from the pandemic to achieve a growth rate of 5.4% in 2021.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







