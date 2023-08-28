Government inaugurates $10 million factory to process cocoa pulp into fruit juice for export

Business News of Monday, 28 August 2023

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, has inaugurated a $10 million state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable factory, in Akim Achiase in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The factory, which has been established to process cocoa pulp into fruit juice for export, is the biggest of its kind to be built in Africa by KOA.



According to the Minister, the project will enable Ghana to convert the otherwise wasted cocoa pulp into products of higher quality and value such as fruit juices – a process globally known as up-cycling.



He observed that the project proves, without a doubt, that Ghanaians, were yet to fully capture the full value added of cocoa – its bean, pulp and pod.



The Minister was equally enthused that besides the environmentally friendly juices and cocoa products to be produced and exported, the factory would also generate 250 new jobs in rural Ghana, help cocoa farmers to reduce on-farm food waste in the cocoa value chain, generate additional income and launch new unique ingredients into the food and beverage industry including the chocolate confectionery products, ice cream and drinks.



Hon K.T. Hammond was also thrilled that technology had been fully integrated into the operations of the company and its business engagements, ensuring the commendable integration of modern technology into an otherwise conservative traditional environment.



He noted that government believes that prosperity for all is achievable through industrial transformation that is inclusive and sustainable, and one which ensures the highest standards of food safety to guarantee significant market access for brands wholly or substantially produced in Ghana.



The Minister also expressed the President’s unwavering commitment to a 'Ghana Beyond Aid' where the country harnesses impactful investment to boost manufacturing, especially in agro-industry which would enable the country to trade competitively to chart a sustainable pathway out of Aid dependency.



He however underscored the fact that the birthing of KOA Impact Ghana Limited had come at a time when the practical implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement in respect of commercially viable trading is gaining some traction.



K.T Hammond was optimistic that more businesses would take up the challenge to harness the opportunities under the AfCFTA.



On quality and food safety, the Trade Minister was pleased to know that the establishing entity had taken pains to implement the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) system to ensure that food safety and quality standards of its products are consistently guaranteed.



