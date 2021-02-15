Business News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Government in the process of taking over AirtelTigo – Ursula

play videoMinister-designate for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister-designate for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says government is in the process of taking over AirtelTigo, Telecommunication giant soon.



Speaking to the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the minister-designate said the decision by the government comes after shareholders of the network indicated that they want to exit the Ghanaian market.



She noted that government will quicken the process and ensure that the desires of the shareholders are met.



AirtelTigo was launched in November 2017, following a merger between erstwhile Airtel and Tigo.



“The government is in the process of taking over Airtel Tigo. It is something we will do quickly. It is at the request of the shareholders of the network, who have indicated that they want to exit the Ghanaian market”, she told the appointment committee on Monday 15th February 2021.



She maintained that although the ministry has granted to licences to predominantly Ghanaian companies in the ISP space, the companies face competition from global brands.



“We’ve granted licences to, predominantly Ghanaian companies in the ISP space, but they face competition from global brands. It’s incumbent on us not give with one hand and take with the other. I will engage with the industry about what to do,” she added.



