Government has 14-15 days to pass E-Levy Bill in Parliament - Finance Minister

Business News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Parliament at an impasse over E-Levy



E-Levy rate reduced to 1.5%



Parliament must fact track passage of Tax Exemptions Bill – Ofori-Atta



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the government will impress on the Parliament to pass the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) Bill.



According to the minister, the implementation of the E-Levy forms part of revenue mobilisation efforts that will complement the expenditure reduction measures the government is undertaking to help get Ghana out of the current economic hardships.



At a press conference in Accra, Ofori-Atta said, “cutting down on expenditures alone will not be enough. Our focus is therefore twofold: to control expenditure and to raise more revenues domestically.



“As such, we will, therefore, impress upon Parliament to fast track the passage of the E-Levy Bill, Tax Exemptions Bill, and Fees and Charges Bill,” he said.



Asked whether the government will relay the E-Levy Bill in Parliament, he said, “it is already there we are just going to continue discussions and God willing; we are going to get it passed. It is in the Parliament system... Parliament rises on April 4th or 5th, so we have got some critical 14 or 15 days to make it happen.”



“And I think after these town hall meetings I understand what the Ghanaian people want,” he added.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is keen on implementing the E-Levy with Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta leading town hall meetings to explain to Ghanaians the importance of the levy.



The minority caucus of Parliament, however, has stated that they want the levy dropped. They even rejected a compromise made by the majority caucus and the government to reduce the levy from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent.



