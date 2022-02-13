Government granted US$100m worth tax exemption to big businesses in a week - Ablakwa

Business News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused the government of aiding big businesses to rig the system.



He stated that this week alone, the government has presented tax exemption requests worth $100million to parliament in favour of these businesses.



This comes at a time the country is claiming revenue shortfalls hence, the introduction of the E-levy bill in Parliament, Mr Ablakwa said.



“This week alone government presented tax exemptions request to Parliament in favour of giant companies valued at about 100million dollars,” Mr Ablakwa tweeted on Saturday February 12.



He added “A government claiming revenue shortfalls and desperate to implement an obnoxious and regressive E-levy which is most punitive to the poor should not be aiding bid businesses to rig the system.”



