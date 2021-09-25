Government focused on stimulating recovery of economy – Oppong Nkrumah

Business News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: GNA

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated that government was focused and was stimulating the quick recovery of the Ghanaian economy from the devastating impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



However, he said, that would be achieved if the country was able to vaccinate majority of its citizens against the COVID-19 pandemic.



He consequently, appealed to the public to embrace the Government's COVID-19 vaccine roll-out for it to achieve the end-of-year coverage target of 20 million people, to expedite the country’s economic recovery plan.



Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Coast as part of his working tour to the Central Region on Thursday, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah underscored the importance of a fully vaccinated population in building a strong robust economy.



He said about 1.5 million Ghanaians had either been fully vaccinated or taken the first jab and expressed optimism that with collaborated efforts, the 20 million targets would be achieved.



Additionally, he said the National Vaccine Manufacturing Team was working assiduously for the country to produce its own vaccine.



“Government is making all the necessary efforts but in all of this, people must take the necessary precautions, we must make a point to remind people of their responsibility to protect themselves,” he said.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah also reminded the people of the Central Region about the threats of terrorism in the West African Sub-Region and admonished the media to create the necessary awareness for people to become conscious of it.



He encouraged media practitioners in the region to take advantage of the media capacity enhancement and support programmes being rolled out by the National Media Commission (NMC) to build their competencies and skills in the ever-changing profession.



Reacting to concerns about journalists’ brutalities in recent times, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah reiterated government’s commitment to protect and guarantee the safety of journalists in the country.



The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, highly commended the media in the region for their contribution towards its development.



She urged them to continue to project the Central Region in a positive way that would attract more investors into the region.



The Minister later interacted with staff of institutions and agencies that fall under the Ministry including the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC) and the Information Service Department (ISD) and assured them of his outfit’s support.