Government focus on TVET unwavering, growing even stronger – Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: presidency.gov.gh

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the Government’s determination to provide enhanced opportunities for the acquisition of technical and vocational Education Training (TVET) and skills acquisition to provide decent jobs and opportunities for all, especially the youth.



“Government’s focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is unwavering and, with the establishment of the Ghana TVET Service, which brings together all the various technical and vocational training programmes previously run by the 19 separate Ministries, and the enactment of appropriate laws, the focus is set to grow even stronger as we work to position Ghana’s youth to meet the changing dynamics of the labour market.”



Vice President Bawumia emphasized Government’s commitment to greater skills training and acquisition when he welcomed, on Monday, 20 December 2021, the 15 Gold medal winners of the 2021 WorldSkills Ghana National Skills Competition, which he launched on October 27, 2021.



“The start of the Free TVET programme next academic year, to provide opportunities for our brothers and sisters who wish to pursue a TVET path, is further evidence of our resolve. I am happy to see that more young people are taking up skills training and acquisition, and I can assure you that the Government of President Akufo-Addo will continue to invest heavily in TVET,” he told the winners, who won from categories as varied as Autobody Repairs, Graphic Design Technology, Carpentry, Automobile technology, Electrical Installation, Welding, fashion Technology, IT Software Solutions, Bricklaying, Mechanical Engineering CAD, Mechatronics, Cooking, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy.



Government, he assured, would continue to invest huge financial resources in skills training, construction of ultra-modern workshops, training infrastructure and equipment for Ghanaian youth to receive training to become competitive on the global job market.



"The job market in this fourth industrial revolution is one of the skills, it is not a world of Degrees. With skill, you can create your job, employ others, or find it easier to get a job, that is why we have taken a comprehensive approach in revamping and revitalising TVET education in Ghana. TVET is the way to go, and we are determined to do right by Ghanaians. Vice President Bawumia pointed out that as part of implementing the TVET agenda, the government is establishing the first-ever second cycle Applied Technical High School across the country.



The programmes to be offered at the Applied Technical High School would be designed as a career-based technical education that integrates career and technical education with a rigorous academic core and industry participation. The programmes would be benchmarked against international best practices and standards.



The Schools, he said, will build strategic alliances with community, industry, development partners and Government, to ensure that it is responsive to the national needs and expectations for socio-economic transformation.



Dr Bawumia assured the winners of the WorldSkills Ghana National Skills Competition of continued support as they head into the Africa leg of the global WorldSkills competition next year.



“Go out there and conquer the world. There is no reason why all of you brilliant young men and women cannot be world champions, and as the Ghanaian has shown on countless occasions, our innate ingenuity, coupled with the required skills, will make you world-beaters. I know you will make us proud”.



WorldSkills International, a group of people and organisations that together advance the shared social objective of increasing the provision of skills, provides a platform for young people to showcase their professional skills through community projects, skills competitions, and knowledge exchange.



Its 85 Member organizations reach two-thirds of the world’s population and have helped to build the confidence of millions of young people, empowering communities and fueling economies.



Ghana is the 81st member and the first West African country to join WorldSkills International.