Government flagship programs fiscally costing the country – Lecturer

Business News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Lord Mensah says the government cannot reduce its expenditure due to its flagship programs.



According to him, some programs introduced by the Nana Addo-led government have cost the nation a whooping amount.



This he told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' has contributed to the ailing economy the country is currently facing.



“This government’s flagship programs are causing them and it will be difficult for them to reduce their expenditure. There are things they’ve started and can’t stop. That will be a political suicide,” he said.



Adding that, “A program like Agenda 111, there is no way the government can put that on hold”.



