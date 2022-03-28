Government failed to outline new revenue measures to avert current hardships – Terkper

Business News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Terkper says the measures outlined by government are already in the 2022 budget



I did not see any revenue measure that will get us out of current hardships – Terkper



Govt to impress on parliament to fast track passage of E-Levy – Ofori-Atta



Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has said that the government failed to come up with new revenue measures as part of the efforts it has outlined to get Ghana out of the current economic challenges.



According to him, the revenue measures outlined by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, including the E-Levy, are already in the 2022 budget.



"E-Levy is bringing in revenue which, by the way, is already in the budget. So, it is not new money that is going to alleviate anything... it is part of the GH¢100 billion. In fact, it is part of the medium-term projection, and it will increase to GH¢ 8 billion, GH¢ 9 billion, and to GH¢ 10 billion," he said.



He added that the other measures, including the property rates, "are compliance measures, and they take about a year to two years to be effective."



"What I will like to see is what are the measures that are going to help with this year's difficulty that we have, particularly in assessing the markets. Before we can even talk about the medium measures which will take effect from next year and probably into 2024," he added.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has stated that the government will impress on parliament to pass the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) Bill.



According to the minister, the implementation of the E-Levy forms part of revenue mobilisation efforts that will complement the expenditure reduction measures the government is undertaking to help get Ghana out of the current economic hardships.



At a press conference in Accra, Ofori-Atta said, "cutting down on expenditures alone will not be enough. Our focus is, therefore, twofold: to control expenditure and to raise more revenues domestically.



"As such, we will, therefore, impress upon parliament to fast track the passage of the E-Levy Bill, Tax Exemptions Bill, and Fees and Charges Bill," he said.







