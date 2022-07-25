Government earmarks US$13.2 billion in savings from renegotiated PPAs

Business News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Government renegotiates PPAs with six IPPs, Ken Ofori-Atta



Finance Minister delivers 2022 mid-year budget review



Government committed to enhancing power sustained power delivery, Ofori-Atta



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has said government is looking at saving about US$13.2 billion from the successful renegotiation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).



According to him, the savings would accrue over the lifespan of the renegotiated agreements.



Speaking during the 2022 mid-year budget review in parliament, Ken Ofori-Atta highlighted the affected projects will include; Karpower, Cenpower, Early Power, Twin City Energy (formerly Amandi), AKSA Energy and Cenit.



The finance minister on July 25, 2022, told lawmakers the renegotiations and savings formed part of measures adopted by government toward reducing cost of PPAs and improving Ghana’s energy position.



Providing further details on the PPA renegotiations, Ken Ofori-Atta said government has kept its promise and successfully renegotiated PPAs with some six Independent Power Producers (IPPs).



“These renegotiated agreements are expected to have savings estimated at US$13.2 billion over the life of the PPAs through a combination of reduced capacity and energy charges. In other words, we are saving the Ghanaian taxpayer US$13.2 billion from power contracts signed by the previous administration,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said.



Touching on the supply of petroleum products in the country, Ken Ofori-Atta said the timely intervention of the Bank of Ghana, through the Special Forex Auction mechanism was also expected to sustain supply.



“Mr Speaker, the raft of sanctions imposed on Russia are tightening supply conditions for energy products. In response, the government is closely monitoring the stock of products at all depots. The timely intervention of the Bank of Ghana, through the Special Forex Auction mechanism, is also expected to sustain continuous supply of petroleum products in Ghana,” he explained.



As part of efforts to improve power generation to support households and businesses, the minister highlighted some key projects which seek to improve power delivery in the country.



“Mr. Speaker, we have seen in this country the damage that disruptions in power supply causes to businesses, large and small, from factories to hairdresser salons. As part of measures to improve transmission and reliability of power supply and expand energy to all Ghanaians, we have, between January to date: completed the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) Project, which comprises the re-construction of a section of GRIDCO’s 161kV Winneba-Mallam transmission lines and tie-in-works, advanced the Volta-Achimota Lot of the 161KV Volta-Achimota-Mallam Transmission Line Upgrade Project to 85 percent, from 83 percent and connected 58 communities to the national grid as at end June 2022 with several communities at various stages of completion,” he explained.



He added that the government had also commissioned the Solar Irrigation Project at the Ho Technical University on March 18 2022 to promote renewable energy systems.



