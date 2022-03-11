Government did not pay for Ghana flag display on Burj Khalifa, it was for free – GIPC

Business News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana participates in ongoing Dubai EXPO 2020



Social media goes agog over Ghana flag display in Dubai



Disregard false claims of payment made for flag lightening – GIPC to public



The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has refuted claims circulating on social media that the Government of Ghana paid for a flag lightening display on the tallest building in the world also known as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.



Ghana's flag lit up on March 8, 2022 in its bright colours during the ongoing 2020 Dubai Expo, where the government is participating in the event in a bid to woo investors into key sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



Images of the gesture quickly went viral on social media with some users accusing of government of paying a huge sum for the display of the flag on the edifice.



But a statement issued by the GIPC on Friday, March 11 stated the lightening of the flag was for free as a gesture of goodwill to honour Ghana on its independence day celebrations and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the ongoing EXPO 2020 in Dubai.



The GIPC said it has “noticed false publication alleging payments regarding the Ghana flag lightening on the Burj Khalifa on 8th March 2022 on various social media platforms.



“In no uncertain terms, the owner of Emaar properties, Dubai, decided to place our flag on the Burj Kalifa for free as a gesture of goodwill and to honour of Ghana and His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, during the Ghana Day celebration to culminate our participation in the Dubai Expo," the GIPC said.



The GIPC therefore entreated the general public to disregard the false allegations.



“We proudly express our appreciation to the rulers and the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their warm hospitality and goodwill to our delegations during the Ghana week,” the GIPC statement added.