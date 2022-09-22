Government deserves praise for the way it has handled economy – Otchere-Darko

Business News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Founder of the Danquah Institute (DI) and leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko has said government and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) deserve recognition for the manner in which it has handled the country’s economy despite the prevailing economic challenges.



Mr Otchere-Darko’s comment follows government’s signing of an agreement with 13 Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs).



The agreement is to support the implementation of the commercial part of the GHS10 billion YouStart entrepreneurship programme.



According to the DI founder, government deserves commendation because in spite of the challenges, salaries are still being paid and the various interventions by government have not been altered.



In a tweet on Thursday, 22 September 2022, Mr Otchere-Darko said: “The Akufo-Addo government and in particular, MoF, deserve the nation’s commendation for their handling of the economy in these most challenging times.



“Despite slump in revenues, bills are being paid, including salaries, roads being fixed, & money found for programmes like YouStart.”