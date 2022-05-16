Government committed to protecting MoMo operators from robbery attacks – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Monday, 16 May 2022

MoMo operators attacked by robbers in recent months



MoMo agents association meet President Akufo-Addo



E-Levy implementation begins



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured of government’s commitment in protecting Mobile Money operators in the country.



According to him, the spate of attacks on MoMo operators in recent times is rather unacceptable and will be addressed.



Addressing members of the Mobile Money Agents Association at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said government will do all it can to protect operators from further attacks.



“I want to assure you that we will do whatever can be done to create an atmosphere of peace and stability for you to do your work. The attacks and armed robberies are unacceptable. And it is our responsibility to remove such threats,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Despite not providing details as to how government will protect MoMo operators from these armed attacks, President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the spate of the attacks



In recent times, there have been numerous reports of attacks on MoMo vendors across the country.



Some of these attacks have resulted in deaths and loss of funds with many operators and vendors having to end their activities at a much earlier time to avert the attacks.