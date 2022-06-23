Government committed to making Ghana best place for businesses – Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured industry players of the government’s commitment to making Ghana the best place for businesses to strive.



With the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War stifling Global Value Chain, the Vice President said the time for Ghana and Africa to be self-reliant is now.



Speaking at the 25th Anniversary of the Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited, the Vice President said the government would deliberately continue to support indigenous companies to enable them to expand and thrive.



Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited is the first cable manufacturer in West Africa to be certified by ISO 9001.



It is also the first and only cable manufacturer in sub-Saharan Africa that has invested in its own PVC compounding facility, thereby reducing its dependency on processed raw materials.



The Managing Director of the company, Martyn Mensah, wants the government to take a second look at the benchmark value on imported products which is having an impact on their business.



Deputy Minister of Energy, William Owireku Aidoo, said the government would review the tariff regime for the manufacturing sector.



Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, said government would provide incentives to the private sector to grow.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was happy that institutions and organisations in the electricity supply chain, such as ECG, patronise products from Tropical Cable.



He noted that industrialisation would continue to be the strategic priority of the government. The Vice President said the 1D1F, which has created 107 factories as of last month, has revamped the economy to create jobs for the youth.



Dr Bawumia added that government is aware of challenges in the manufacturing sector which include access to funding and the high cost of inputs, insisting that government will support the growth of the industrial sector.



Tropical Cable and Conductor limited used the 25th Anniversary to outdoor its new products, the first certified cart six cable.