Government committed to finding suitable investors for Tema Shipyard - Tampuli, Obeng Adom

Business News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: Eye on Port

The Deputy Transport Ministers Designate, Hassan Tampuli, and Frederick Obeng Adom have assured of the government’s commitment to finding suitable partners to invest and manage the Tema Shipyard.



The Deputy Ministers Designate, who said this during their vetting in parliament, highlighted the inherent value the shipyard continues to possess for Ghana’s maritime fortunes, and thus, government will do all it can to bring it back to profitability.



“Tema Shipyard and Drydock is by far the largest of such facility between South Africa and Morocco. It’s a very important facility that will facilitate marine transport and make Ghana a very important marine hub in the West African sub-region,” he stated.



During his turn at vetting, Hassan Tampuli also expressed 100% support for plans to develop a port infrastructure at Mpakandan to take advantage of the Volta Lake.



Additionally, Frederick Obeng Adom said the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal project is ongoing.



The Deputy Ministers Designate affirmed their unflinching support to the Ministry and its sector agencies to ensure that the ambitions of the sector are actualized for national development.



“I will in consultation with my Minister make sure that the Tema Shipyard and drydock is revamped to serve the sub-region,” he said.