Government committed to enhancing Automotive Development industry - Deputy Trade Minister

Business News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has reiterated government's commitment to improving the Ghana Automotive Development Programme.



According to her, despite disruptions in the global economy, Ghana was seeking to take advantage of opportunities that exist within the auto value chain whilst developing a comprehensive Component and Supplier Development Programme framework to more attract investments.



These investments, the minister stated will come from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and facilitate among others, the transitioning from Knocked Down assembly to vehicle manufacturing whilst enhancing localisation within the industry.



Speaking at an event to launch the latest brand of VW T-Cross brand of vehicle assembled in the country under the Ghana Automotive Development Programme, the deputy trade minister underscored the importance of enhancing the value of the country’s natural resources.



She stated that resources such as Bauxite, Iron Ore, and Petroleum directly feed into vehicle production, which will help establish Ghana as a preferred destination for component manufacturing.



“I am optimistic that the attraction of other Global OEMs into the vehicle assembly space would create the conditions necessary to attract these component manufacturers who move with these OEMs to feed into the supply chain,” the minister said.



Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei announced that in the coming months, other OEMs would be completing the establishment of their assembly plants and join the already five (5) registered assemblers under the Ghana Automotive Development Programme.



“This is a further attestation to the positive response received from industry players towards vehicle assembly. This would help achieve the objective of making Ghana a vehicle manufacturing hub on the continent and secure markets both at the sub-regional and continental markets for locally assembled vehicles,” she added.



In her conclusion, the Deputy Minister said Government, aside the directive on the procurement of locally assembled vehicle by its agencies, is also putting in place measures that would create the platform for Ghanaians to procure locally assembled vehicle under flexible conditions.



She stated this already exists in other economies which help increase demand for new vehicles and help renew the national vehicle fleet of economies.



Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of VW Ghana Limited who also doubles as President of the Automobile Assemblers of Ghana, Jeffrey Oppong-Peprah, lauded government for the automotive development programme.



In his brief remarks, Oppong-Peprah said his outfit was also looking to extend its reach beyond Ghana to countries such as Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Cameroon.



In August 2020, Government commissioned the first assembly plant in the country operated by Volkwagen Ghana. The plant so far assembled and sold about 1,000 locally manufactured vehicles.



