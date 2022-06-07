Government committed to ‘clean mining’ practices in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed commitment to government’s efforts at ensuring sustainable clean mining practices take place in the country.



According to him, despite widespread condemnation and efforts to curb illegal mining practices also known as galamsey, government will not compromise the future of Ghana’s environment and water bodies.



Speaking at an event to commission some 100 mercury-free mining equipment on June 6, President Akufo-Addo said responsible mining can thrive in the country with the view of protecting water bodies and resources.



“According to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), in the past seven years other than in 2014, the mining sector has provided the largest tax receipts. Small scale mining’s contribution to the growth of this sector has been incremental since its regularisation in 1989.



“Today, small scale mining accounts for some 40% of our gold exports and provides job opportunities and sources of livelihood and income for many Ghanaians” President Akufo-Addo said.

Touching further on the benefits derived from the small scale mining sector, the President said it is a very key contributor to Ghana’s revenue mobilisation efforts.



“It is also not a secret that the sector has been unfortunately, a major vehicle of environmental pollution and land degradation including the threat posed to life by the use of mercury in the recovery of gold and its subsequent release into the eco-system”.



“The solution to this, however, cannot be, cannot lie, in banning small scale mining which has been with us since time immemorial,” Akufo-Addo said.



“We have to ensure that mining is carried on in a responsible manner as was done by our ancestors and in line with international best practices and conventions across all levels of operation”.



“This will in addition to eliminating the associated negative practices, ensure that small scale mining supports government’s drive to optimize the earning from mining in pursuit of development, progress and prosperity for all Ghanaians,” Akufo-Addo added.



