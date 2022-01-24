Government changing policies will affect travel traffic, consumer confidence - Aviation analyst

Business News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Aviation analyst Sean Mendes has asked government to stick to the policies and guidelines it makes with regards to travels so as to boost traveller confidence.



According to him, changes should not be made to the protocols “anyhow” because this will discourage international visitors from travelling to the country.



Speaking to CitiBusiness news, the analyst said government should take critically matters of consumer confidence instead of focusing on the spread of the virus through travels as it has proven to be very low.



“I think the biggest challenge for the aviation sector in 2022 will be that governments and decision-makers must be committed to the policies they put in place and not keep chopping and changing them. Consumer confidence is really more important than the actual risk of spreading the disease through travel, which has been established to be pretty low. A person in the U.S, for example, is not going to book a trip to Ghana if they think that 3 months down the line when I’m departing the rules are going to change or there may be a travel ban or something like that.”



The aviation sector, despite the strong performance of Ghana’s domestic travel traffic in 2021, is still underperforming. This he believes could be made better if government makes solid policies and stick by them



“Consumer confidence has to be built up by the government, making these solid decisions on the back of scientific reasons and sticking to the decisions that they make. That is the one thing that’s going to help once again bring the consumer confidence back up into flying internationally,” he added.



The Ghana Health Service last week relaxed its guidelines for Ghanaians entering the country, allowing for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Ghanaians and resident foreigners to no longer provide evidence of full vaccination before entry.