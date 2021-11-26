Government borrowing is not the only cause of Ghana's problems – Togbe Afede

Business News of Friday, 26 November 2021

High-interest rates are stifling Ghana’s economic growth



Comparing Ghana to the UK, Ghana’s debt to GDP is relatively better



Government is not to blame for high cost of credit in the country



Togbe Afede XIV, the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area, said the country’s debt to GDP ratio is better than most developed countries in the world.



Citing an example he noted that the UK’s debt to GDP ratio is about 104% whereas Ghana’s is 81%. This, he described, as relatively better.





“The per capita indebtedness of the UK is $42,000, ours is $1,400. Compared to income per capita, we are much better. Our income per capita is $2,300, that of the UK is $40,000. So, UK’s debt per capita, $42,000, is higher than our income per capita, $40,000. Our debt per capita $1,400, is much less than our income per capita, $2,300”.



He said from the indicators above, the UK as a developed country is more indebted than Ghana but charges lower lending rates. Togbe Afede believed the high cost of lending by the central bank is detrimental to the growth of the economy.



“So relatively, the UK is more indebted than Ghana, yet the rate at which the Bank of England lends to banks currently is 0.1%, while Bank of Ghana lends to our banks at 13.5%. That is a whopping one hundred and thirty-five times the Bank of England rate! Astonishing!!”, he added.



However, he laments the constant accusation of government’s borrowing as a factor for the stifled growth of the economy. Government’s debt stock as announced by the Bank of Ghana stands at GHS371.8 billion cedis as at Sptember 2021.



“The scapegoat has always been government borrowing, the high indebtedness of government. But I don’t think that is where all the problem is”.



He made these comments when he paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



In a rhetoric, he said, “the UK’s GDP, which reflects the size of the economy, is $2.7trillion, almost 40 times the size of our economy, which is $72billion (GDP). But guess what? Bank of England made a profit of £57million ($76million) in 2020/21, down from £72million ($96million) in 2019/20. Bank of Ghana, on the other hand, made a profit of GHS1.57billion ($270million) in 2020, down from GHS1.8billion ($310million) in 2019. The question is, what are we doing?”



“Yes, that is the benefit from their 13.5% lending rate. Mr. Speaker, this is where the problem has been, but we don’t seem to know. Bank of Ghana has lost focus, competing with the banks for profits, instead of contributing to the macro-economic objectives of stability, growth and employment creation”, he further explained.



“Now let’s look at our commercial banks", he said, adding “Ecobank in the first nine months of this year, January to September, made a net profit of ¢468million. In a pandemic environment, ¢468million net profit! The equivalent figure for Standard Chartered Bank was ¢385million. These are big increases from the corresponding figures of the previous year. If the economic environment is so difficult, and their costs are high, as they often claimed, how did they make so much profit?”, Togbe Afede XIV questioned.



He again asked “now, how do the high interest rates help in managing the economy when the high interest the banks charge is not even shared with depositors?”.





“So, the banks are making incredible amount of money from the high-interest rate environment at the expense of the people, industry, the private sector, the government, and at the expense of our growth. Why do we have to set interest rates so high?”, the paramount chief asked.