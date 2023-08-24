Government approves landing of two Africa submarine cables – Ursula

Business News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

The Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu, has noted that the government has given the approval for the landing of two African submarine cables.



According to her, this adds to the five existing cable operators.



Ursula intimated that the addition of the cables is to enhance internet exchanges in Ghana and among other African countries.



Speaking at the 2023 Africa Peering and Internet Connection forum she said: “In addition to our five existing submarine cable operators, approval has also been granted for the landing of the two African submarine cables funded by a global consortium of industry players led by Meta.”



The Minister also added that the government is diligently working to facilitate the creation and establishment of national and regional internet exchanges in Ghana.



“By embracing this initiative, we anticipate a reduction in transit cost thereby enhancing the affordability of internet services and we encourage internet and network service providers, bank service switching notes, and government service portals to engage in open peering with the exchange in Ghana which is crucial to nurturing a vibrant local peering and interconnecting ecosystem,” she added.



