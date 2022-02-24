Government, Stakeholders agree on discounts for benchmark values

Business News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Months of agitation and weeks of consultations with stakeholders in the trading community on the benchmark values reduction policy has resulted in government finally settling on a 30% discount for all goods and 10 % for vehicles.



This development, which will take effect from March 1, 2022, will allow for a win-win situation for all parties involved.



Initially, a discount of 50% was applied on the benchmark values of selected goods, while a 30% discount was applied on vehicles.



A Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare who made this known after a final meeting between the Finance Ministry and the concerned parties, pledged the government’s support to the trading Community.



President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng in response thanked the government and implored traders who have goods on transit at the ports to clear them on time as the Association has appealed to government for a "two-week window”.