Government, Organized Labour conclude on 15% Cost of Living Allowance

Business News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: GNA

Government at the end of negotiations with organized labour has announced that the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) will be paid at a rate of 15 per cent of base pay, effective from July 1, 2022.



This was in a statement signed collectively by Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations; Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance; Benjamin Arthur, Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC); Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General, Trades Union Congress (TUC) for organized labour; and Madam Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) for organized labour.



Meanwhile, the Teacher Unions have also agreed to call off their on-going strike



The Public Workers Services Union (PSWU) had earlier declared their intention to go on strike on July 19, 2022 if government did not respond to their demand for COLA.



Other Unions such as the Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professionals, the Ghana Medical Association and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has also threatened to lay down their tools if government did not agree to pay COLA.