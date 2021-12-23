Goverment must reduce taxes in 2022 - Hassan Ayariga

Business News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Some Ghanaian politicians are hopeful of a better 2022 as the year gradually draws to an end.



These politicians are of the view that although this year has been tough, they expect the wrongs to be corrected to enable all citizens to have a better 2022 as compared this year.



GBC News spoke to some political parties to gauge their expectations in 2022.



Founder and Leader of the APC Hassan Ayariga told Nathaniel Nartey that he expects government to restructure institutions and have a re-look at fuel price hikes and the numerous taxes.



”I expect the government to sit up and actually restructure the institutions. I expect government to look at the issue of fuel prices that keeps going up and the taxes that are high, even though its a source of revenue for government, they should find the luxurious part of our lives where we spend so much money to tax those areas so that the poor will not suffer”, he noted.