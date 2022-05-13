You are here: HomeBusiness2022 05 13Article 1536941

Business News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Gov't will find other ways of handling debt without going to IMF – Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta while addressing Ghana's current economic situation on Thursday said the Nana Addo-led government was committed to not seeking International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance to relieve its debt.

This comes months after the government announced a raft of spending cuts to tackle inflation, reduce the deficit, restore a depreciating local currency and reassure spooked investors.

"We have committed to not going back to the fund because . . . the fund knows we are in the right direction," he said at a media conference.

Adding that, "It’s about validating the program we have in place and finding other ways of handling our debt without going to the fund."

