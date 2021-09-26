Gov't focused on reviving economy – Oppong-Nkrumah

Business News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: GNA

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, says the government is focused on reviving the economy, following the devastating impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



He, however, said that would be achieved if the country is able to vaccinate the majority of its citizens against the disease.



He, therefore, appealed to the public to embrace the government’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out for it to achieve the end-of-year coverage target of 20 million people, to expedite the country’s economic recovery plan.



Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Coast as part of his working tour to the Central Region on Thursday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah underscored the importance of a fully vaccinated population in building a robust economy.



He said about 1.5 million Ghanaians had either been fully vaccinated or taken the first jab and expressed optimism that the 20 million target would be achieved.



Additionally, he said the National Vaccine Manufacturing Team was working assiduously for the country to produce its own vaccine.



“Government is making all the necessary efforts but in all of this, people must take the necessary precautions, we must make a point to remind people of their responsibility to protect themselves,” he said.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah also reminded the people of the Central Region about the threats of terrorism in the West African sub-region and admonished the media to create the necessary awareness for people to become conscious of it.



He encouraged media practitioners in the region to take advantage of the media capacity enhancement and support programmes being rolled out by the National Media Commission (NMC) to build their competencies and skills in the ever-changing profession.



Reacting to concerns about attacks on journalists in recent times, Mr Oppong Nkrumah reiterated the government’s commitment to protect and guarantee the safety of journalists in the country.



The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, highly commended the media in the region for their contribution toward its development.



She urged them to continue to project the Central Region in a positive way that would attract more investors into the region.