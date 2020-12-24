Press Releases of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: Gospel 360

Gospel musicians to assemble on January 8 for 'Thankful 2021'

Official artwork for the event

The year 2020 would go down as one of the most challenging years for this current generation. Many organisations have suffered a great deal as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Many are those who were laid off as a result of businesses losing their profits. Others went as far as suspending operations until things got better.



Despite all of these, the Lord we serve has remained faithful and protected us. From death, from depression, from losing it all to having a bountiful life.



Upon this premise, Gospel 360 has decided to go ahead with the organization of the 3rd edition of ‘THANKFUL 2021’.



On the 8th of January, 2021, everything gospel on earth will kiss the heavens with thanksgiving, worship, and praise. From 8 pm, Christians all over the world will converge at the Victory Bible Church International, Awoshie Junction for this experience.



Ministering to us on the night would be the Holy Spirit leading the charge, MOG Music, Efe Grace, Eric Jeshurun, Ps Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jr, Ohemaa Mercy, Kofi Peprah, Piesie Esther, Oheneba Clement, Minister Nana Ghartey, Minister Paolo, Perez Music, the Sanctuary Choir and a host of other anointed ministers of God. Entry is free to every attendant.



‘THANKFUL’ is a non-denominational corporate worship service, that seeks to gather individuals, Families, corporate groups, etc. from all walks of life in an all-night worship service. It is an all-night fully dedicated to God, for his Praises, Worship, and thanksgiving, a special time where we can have a bit more freedom without the constraints of what is required of a typical Sunday morning gathering, to reflect on the many blessings, He the Father has bestowed on us.



This will be a time when we forego our denominations and gather as one unified body of Christ and have extended times to express our gratitude to our king. A spirit-filled prophetic worship service, uniquely designed to be an exceptional expression of various forms of praise and worship. The event is marked with lead worship ministers from Ghana and across the world.



Media partners for Thankful 2021 include Multimedia, Despite Media Group, Praise TV, Sunny FM.



The event is supported by kind donations of some group of individuals and powered by Gospel 360 Africa.



Come! Let’s be thankful to our Lord Jesus Christ for a blessed and fulfilling 2020. God bless you.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.